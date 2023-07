Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly going to star in Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayan. The debacle of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has turned everyone doubtful. But the makers are being extra careful with the planning and the development of the same. They do not wish to hurt the sentiments of the masses and hence, as per the latest development, the makers have planned a mock shoot. Yes, you read that right. It was said earlier that the makers are being very cautious about this movie. Also Read - Times when Kangana Ranaut slammed both Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: From claiming they spy on her to trashing their films

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to join the test shoot of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

Well, ever since Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan was announced, it has been in the buzz. When the names of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor surfaced, the buzz increased. And now, as per the latest development, the pre-production of Ramayan is happening on a full scale. Everything under the sun is being extensively discussed including look tests, VFX, costumes, narratives and more. And now, the makers have planned to put a small set in Filmcity. It is just for a test shoot to see and get the look and feel right.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source informs, "The makers are being extremely cautious, and don't want to leave any stone unturned in portraying the story in its most authentic way. The test shoot is scheduled for the end of July, tentatively on July 28. However, it is yet unclear which actor will be a part of this exercise." There are reports stating that Ranbir and Alia will do an important test shoot for Ramayan.

Nitesh Tiwari is extra cautious about the adaptation of Ramayan

Well, after the poor performance of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Ramayan, Nitesh Tiwari has been himself looking into the characterisation and costumes of the movie. Even the songs will be made so as to not offend anyone. Sources say that the makers want to make and adaptation without making the mistakes that Adipurush did and that the audience accepts it. Interestingly, Om Raut has extended his support to Nitesh Tiwari's film.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Yash will play the role of Raavan. Later, there were reports of the KGF star refusing the role. Ramayan is being backed by Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra.