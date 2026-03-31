Ramayan Vs Dhurandhar 2: Ranbir Kapoor’s big-budget film aims at surpassing Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller to become global box office leader

According to reports, Ramayan's first part will hit the theatres on Diwali this year. Due to the big budget and brilliant presentation, it is being counted among the upcoming big films. Read on to know more,

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Ramayan: Part 1 is creating a lot of buzz among the audience. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will be released in two parts. According to reports, the first part will hit the theatres on Diwali this year. Due to the big budget and brilliant presentation, it is being counted among the upcoming big films. It is believed that this film can set new heights at the box office and can also break many records.

Watch the teaser here:

Makers big plan for Ramayan

A special thing about this film has also been revealed, that before its release in India, its teaser was shown to a select few people in Los Angeles, America. The people present at this special screening gave a very positive response after watching the glimpse of the film. Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Ram was appreciated by the audience. Although no one was allowed to record videos during the screening, the experiences of those present quickly spread on social media. Since then, there has been a lot of curiosity among people about the film.

Ramayan to release in the foreign market with what name?

It is being reported that this film can be released in the foreign market with the name Rama, so that it is being prepared to reach the international audience. The makers of the film do not want to limit the project to just India, but are planning to make it globally known. That is why a large-scale strategy is also being made regarding its promotion and release. The teaser of the film will be released on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in India, which can also benefit the religious and emotional connection.

What is the budget of Ramayan?

The biggest highlight of the film is its budget. According to reports, the total budget of Ramayan: Part 1 and its second part is said to be around Rs 4300 crore. That is, more than 2000 crore rupees have been spent on the first part alone. It is one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema. The film boasts of massive VFX, lavish sets, and a special focus on technical quality, thereby trying to give a different experience to the audience.

All about the Ramayan cast

The star cast of the film is also considered to be its biggest strength. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The special thing is that actors from both the South and Bollywood industries have been included in it, so that audiences from different regions can be connected. This is the reason why it is being projected as a pan-India film and is expected to bring the South audience to the theatres as well.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ramayan

On the other hand, this film is considered to be a big challenge for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While Dhurandhar 2 tried to attract the audience, Ramayan could overtake it due to its massive scale and strong presentation.

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