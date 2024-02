Ramayana: The film starring Ranbir Kapoor is currently the talk of the town. Every day, there's news of actors being locked for Nitesh Tiwari's directorial. Lately, there was a strong rumour that Janhvi Kapoor has replaced Sai Pallavi as Sita. Now, as per recent reports, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan too has been approached for one of the most iconic roles in Ramayana. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actor's team or by the makers about the above-mentioned news. Also Read - Black: As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film debuts on Netflix, here are interesting facts to know about the classic

Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan to play King Dasharath?

According to gossip mongers, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, has been approached by the makers to play the iconic role of King Dasharath. Dasharath was the king of the Kosala kingdom and Lord Ram's father. The superstar is currently reading the script and has shown a keen interest in the film, which is certainly a big green signal for the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. However, the senior Bachchan has not yet signed the dotted line, hence it's too soon to say if Amitabh will indeed play Ranbir's father in Ramayana or not. Also Read - Amid separation rumours Abhishek Bachchan praises wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calls Aaradhya a wonderful child

Ramayana: List of actors who are approached for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, many actors' names have popped up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Lara Dutta is speculated to play Kaikeyi, while KGF fame Yash is speculated to play Ravana. Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol have been approached for the respective characters of Kumbhakarna and Lord Hanuman. Vijay Sethupathi might play Vibhishan, and Naveen Polishetty can be seen in the role of Laxman.

As of now, only Ranbir Kapoor has been officially signed for the character of Lord Ram. The makers will soon reveal the cast details on social media. In order to prepare for his role, Ranbir has given up alcohol and non-veg. As per speculations, currently, he is undergoing a look test for the character of Lord Ram. The film is said to be one of the most expensive films. Currently, the budget is said to be 350 crores, but as the film commences its shoot, the budget is expected to increase.