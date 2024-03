With Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has proved that he is quite a bankable star and he can slip into any character with ease. Much in contrast with his character in Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to be Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's version of Ramayana. There is a lot of buzz around this film as a lot of discussion is taking place about the cast of Ramayana. It is reported that KGF star Yash is going to be seen as Ravan while Sai Pallavi will be Maa Sita. Now Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has spoken about Ranbir Kapoor playing the role. Also Read - Did Alia Bhatt copy Rihanna’s answer at a recent event? [Watch]

Arun Govil shares his opinion on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram

In a recent media interaction, Arun Govil was asked whether Ranbir Kapoor will be able to bring charm to the character, to this, he said, it may or may not happen, only time will tell. He praised Ranbir Kapoor's acting chops and stated that he is very well-cultured. He has his morals and values within him and he will try his best to do justice to the role. Arun Govil's quote reads, "He is an award-winning actor. Jitna jaanta hoon main unko, bohot sanskaari bacche hain voh. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai. Maine dekha hai kayi baar unko."

Talking about the cast, there are reports suggesting that Nitesh Tiwari is planning to rope in Sunny Deol for the role of Lord Hanuman, brother Bobby Deol will be Kumbhakarna. The role of Vibhishan may be essayed by Vijay Sethupathi. Harman Baweja's name too is being associated for the role of Vibhishan. Lara Dutta's name is hitting headlines for the role of Kaikeyi. As of the now, the makers have not revealed the entire cast of the film. These are just rumours and there's no confirmation on anything.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is his ambitious project. It is going to be a trilogy and its budget is said to be more than Rs 600 crore. The details of shooting schedule, release date and more are still under wraps.