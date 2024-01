Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari is among the highly-anticipated and much-talked about film. It is being reported that Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead in this high-budget film adapted from mythological drama. A lot of names are getting attached to Ramayana. It has been reported by that KGF star Yash will play Ravana in the film. The role of Maa Sita is rumoured to be played by Sai Pallavi. Then Sunny Deol's name also got attached. He has been allegedly approached to play Lord Hanuman. Though the makers have not confirmed anything, it is being rumoured that Sunny Deol is in talks of Rs 45 crore deal for Ramayana. Now, there's a report about Bobby Deol. A report suggested that Bobby Deol has been approached to play Kumbhakaran. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration: Ramayana fame Dipika Chikhlia expresses her excitement about attending the ceremony, 'Never thought...'

Will Bobby Deol join brother Sunny Deol in Ramayana?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Ramayana have approached Lara Dutta to play Princess Kaikeyi. It is a pivotal role to play. Further, the report suggested that the makers of Ramayana have approached Bobby Deol to play Kumbhakaran, Ravana's younger brother. A source revealed to the portal that the star is yet to get back to the makers. On the contrary, a report in Etimes states that Bobby Deol has not been approached for Ramayana. The team of Bobby Deol has categorically denied the latest speculations and have stated that the Animal star is not involved in Nitesh Tiwari's movie. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Ramayana, the iconic show of Ramanand Sagar returns to TV to commemorate the auspicious occasion

Bobby Deol's success story

Bobby Deol has become director's favourite choice now thanks to the stupendous success of Animal. He is back on the map and is enjoying the greatest success that he longed for. He played the role of Abrar in Animal and his transformation was loved by all. His dance on Jamal Kuddu also went viral. Animal was loved so much that it made more than Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office.

Talking about Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari's film is going to be a trilogy. Reportedly the VFX plate is being made by Oscar Winning Company DNEG. The filming is yet to begin and the confirmed starcast is yet to be revealed.