Ramayana budget breakdown: How much did Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi charge for Nitesh Tiwari's film?

The first look of Ramayana, which is being made with a budget of about Rs 4000 crore, was shown on the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The star cast of the film was already in discussion, Now fans also want to know how much the actors have charged for the film.

Ramayana: The teaser of Ramayan has finally been released on April 2, and fans are super excited to see their favorite stars in different roles. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The first look of the film, Ramayana, which is being made with a budget of about Rs 4000 crore, was shown on the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The 2 minutes 38 seconds teaser gives a glimpse of the spectacular sets of the film, which has further increased the excitement of the audience.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Ram in the movie. Fans are highly impressed with his transformation. Earlier too, Ranbir has been surprising the audience with his different roles, and this time too, he has won everyone's heart once again. His calm and strong style in the teaser is very much liked by the people. The teaser begins with a grand war scene, in which Ranbir Kapoor appears as Ram. In one scene, he is seen wielding a bow and arrow, which makes his character more powerful. The teaser also shows glimpses of Pushpaka Vimana, Vanavasa scenes, and Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana.

Watch the teaser here:

How much did Ranbir Kapoor charge for Ramayana?

The star cast of the film was already in discussion, but after the teaser came out, people's interest has increased further. Fans now also want to know how much the actors have charged for this film. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor has charged Rs 150 crore for both parts of this film, which is about Rs 75 crore for one part.

How much did Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol charge for Ranayana?

Sai Pallavi plays the role of Sita in the film. Although her look has not been shown in the teaser yet, fans are very excited about her casting. According to reports, she has charged around Rs 12 crore for the film. At the same time, Sunny Deol will be seen in the role of Hanuman, and he is said to get a fee of about Rs 40 crore.

How much did Ravi Dubey charge for Ramayana?

Ravi Dubey plays the role of Laxman in the film. In the teaser, his slight look has been shown, which has increased the curiosity of the audience. According to reports, he has been paid between Rs 2 and Rs 4 crore for this role, although it is not clear whether this amount is for one part or both parts. The entire cast of the film and their roles have been the subject of discussion among the people.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more