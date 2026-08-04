Ramayana costume designers react to backlash over Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta's looks; say 'Don't judge before watching the film'

Ramayana costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula have reacted to the criticism over Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta's looks in the film. The duo has urged audiences to watch the film before forming an opinion.

Ramayana costume designers react to backlash over Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta's looks; say 'Don't judge before watching the film'

The first glimpse of Ramayana has created massive excitement among movie lovers. While many praised the scale of the film, its costumes have also become a major topic of discussion online. Several social media users questioned Sai Pallavi's look as Sita and Lara Dutta's appearance as Kaikeyi. Now, costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula have finally responded to the criticism, saying every creative choice was made with a purpose.

Ramayana costume designers react to the criticism

Speaking about the online reactions, Rimple and Harpreet Narula said they expected people to have different opinions. According to them, Ramayana is an epic that has been interpreted in many ways over the years, so discussions about the costumes, casting and visual style were always expected. Speaking about the criticism, Rimple said, "We knew conversations and comparisons were inevitable. An epic like Ramayana has lived in our collective consciousness for generations. There will always be opinions about the casting, costumes, visual effects and what people believe is right or wrong. We were prepared for that. What has kept us grounded is our honesty towards our craft."

The designers said they remained confident because they were honest about their creative vision. They also urged audiences not to judge the film only on the basis of its first glimpse.

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Rimple Narula explains Sai Pallavi's look as Sita

One of the biggest talking points after the teaser was Sai Pallavi wearing blouses as Sita. Reacting to the debate, Rimple said her design was not based only on historical accuracy. She explained that when she thinks of Goddess Sita, she imagines the image she has grown up seeing in temples and devotional artwork. Rimple said, "When I close my eyes and think of Goddess Sita, I don't think about archaeological authenticity. I wanted my Goddess, the one sitting in my mandir, to look like the image that has lived in my consciousness."

She also said there are no surviving costume references from the Treta Yuga that clearly show what people wore, making interpretation an important part of the creative process. Rimple added, "Research is the foundation of costume design, but interpretation is what makes it art. There aren't preserved garments from that period that we can simply recreate. We've all grown up seeing calendar art, miniature paintings, temple imagery and Raja Ravi Varma's interpretations. Ramayana itself has been interpreted differently across cultures and countries. This is our interpretation,"

Ramayana designers reveal meaning behind Kaikeyi's costume

Harpreet Narula also addressed the discussion around Lara Dutta's appearance as Kaikeyi. He revealed that every colour used in her costume was carefully selected to reflect the character's emotions.

According to him, the green outfit represents motherhood, while the deep maroon symbolises Kaikeyi's inner strength and the difficult choices she has to make. He added that people often react too quickly without knowing the thought behind such creative decisions.

Ramayana release date

The designers also requested audiences to watch the complete film before forming an opinion. They said their aim was to present the ancient epic in a way that connects with today's generation while staying respectful to its spirit.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The film is backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with music composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Ramayana: Part One is set to release during Diwali 2026, and Part Two will arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see how the makers bring one of India’s greatest epics to the big screen.

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