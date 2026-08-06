Ramayana English trailer WINS hearts, fans call it better than Hindi version; 'Lip sync is perfect'

The English trailer of Ramayana Part 1 has received a positive response online. Many fans believe it looks even better than the Hindi version, while others praised the dubbing and lip sync.

Ramayana English trailer

Ramayana English trailer: The makers of the film have released the English trailer of Ramayana Part 1, and it is fast becoming a talking point on social media. The Hindi trailer was already creating a lot of buzz, but a lot of viewers feel that the English version is a better experience. From the dubbing to the lip sync, fans have been sharing positive reactions online, with several calling it more impressive than the original Hindi trailer.

Ramayana English trailer gets a thumbs up from fans

Soon after the English trailer was released, social media users started sharing their reactions. Many viewers said they were surprised by how well the trailer had been dubbed and praised the overall presentation.

One user wrote that the English version looked amazing and could hardly believe it was a dubbed trailer. Another fan said the English trailer somehow felt stronger than the Hindi version and added that the film looked unlike anything seen before in Hindi cinema.

Netizens praise the dubbing and lip sync

Apart from the visuals, the dubbing has also received praise from many viewers. Some social media users defended the use of an Indian English accent and said there was nothing unusual about it.

An epic journey unlike anything seen before. Watch the official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theatres worldwide November 6. pic.twitter.com/BSiwVJMSs9 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 5, 2026

One fan said that audiences usually accept different accents in dubbed international movies but unnecessarily question Indian English dubbing. Others liked the fact that the dialogues were perfectly matching the lip movements of actors. “The lip sync is making the trailer even more fun to watch”.

What is different in the English trailer?

Fans also spotted a few changes in the Hindi and English versions of the trailer. The two versions are slightly different, with a few of the scenes from the Hindi version not in the English version.

There is also a difference in the runtime. While the Hindi trailer runs for 4 minutes and 10 seconds, the English trailer is slightly shorter at 3 minutes and 55 seconds. These small changes have become another topic of discussion among movie lovers.

Ramayana Part 1 release date

Along with the English trailer, the makers also confirmed the film's exact release date. Earlier, only a Diwali 2026 release had been announced. The latest trailer reveals that Ramayana Part 1 will arrive in theatres on November 6, 2026.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and an English multilingual version. With each new update comes a lot of excitement and fans now look forward to experiencing one of the biggest Indian films on the big screen.

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