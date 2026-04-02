Ramayana FIRST look out: Here's why Sunny Deol's Hanuman is MISSING from Ranbir Kapoor's Rama teaser

Ramayana first look unveils Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, but Sunny Deol's Hanuman is missing. Here's why he isn't in the teaser and what to expect from the epic film.

The initial look of the Ramayana has been unveiled in celebration of Hanuman Janmotsav in 2026. The film franchise introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, who plays a pivotal part in the mythical story. The trailer concentrates on significant and crucial times in his life, from his kingdom in Ayodhya to exile with Lakshman and Sita. On the birthdate of Hanuman, the foremost devotee of Maryada Purshottam, the Rama glimpse was revealed. However, Hanuman's character is still absent from the teaser.

Why is Sunny Deol missing in Rama teaser?

Sunny has been filming back-to-back movies, but he hasn't yet shot his parts in the remaining Ramayana. According to reports, the second installment of the franchise would give the actor-politician more screen time than the first, which is supposed to concentrate more on Lord Rama's years in Ayodhya and his transformation into the greatest warrior and monarch. In April, Sunny is anticipated to begin filming Ramayana Part 2. His 15-minute cameo shot for the first segment is already complete.

What does the official synopsis say about Ranbir's Rama?

According to the official synopsis of the Rama glimpse, Ranbir's role "represents the type of hero the world rarely sees anymore." A hero who puts duty before want. Who walks away from power when it is appropriate? Who does what is necessary, even if it means sacrificing everything. Maryada Purushottama is revered as 'the ultimate standard of human morality'. Rama represents dignity, compassion, and moral clarity, even in the midst of exile, tragedy, and injustice. That's what makes him timeless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

About Ramayana

Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is written by award-winning screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan and has music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery lead the production design, which reimagines ancient India on an unparalleled scale, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris oversee the action.

Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with DNEG, an eight-time Academy Award-winning production and visual effects firm, and Monster Mind Creations, offer Ramayana: Part 1, the first of two live-action epics based on the ancient works of the famed Indian poet Valmiki.

Ramayana will be released in theatres throughout the world this Diwali 2026. Part 2 is now under production and is set to premiere internationally during Diwali 2027.

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