Ramayana FIRST look to unveil on April 2: Know everything about Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's mega-budget epic saga

Ramayana's first look drops on April 2. Here's everything to know about Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's mega-budget mythological epic and its grand vision.

Ramayana First Look On April 2: Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated film Ramayana will present its first look to Indian audiences on April 2 after successful US screenings. For dedicated fans who have waited for news about the project, this moment represents a significant achievement.

The film has been in development for several years and is being described as one of the biggest Indian films ever made. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Kannada star Yash as Ravana. A teaser, around 2 minutes and 38 seconds long, was recently shown to audiences and media overseas by Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra. Now, Indian audiences will finally get to see what the film looks like.

Ramayana first look to unveil today?

The first look is important not just for fans but also for the film industry because the makers are attempting to create an extensive live-action adaptation of the epic Ramayana which has never been done before. The project reportedly has a combined budget of over ₹4,000 crore for both parts.

All you need to know about Ramayana movie

The narrative, which most Indians know, depicts Lord Ram, who is the Ayodhya prince, getting exiled and then battling Ravana to save his wife Sita. The story has been retold through multiple TV shows and books and films but this particular version attempts to present the tale in a contemporary and innovative manner.

The film delivers impressive visual effects together with top-tier production quality and an extensive ensemble cast. The movie includes multiple lead performers together with Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, and other actors. Yash playing Ravana has especially caught people’s attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

The film has generated its main excitement through its casting announcements and production news updates. The first look will show audiences the film's overall size and artistic approach which will create initial audience response.

Mythological films create intense emotional connections with their audiences because the depiction of characters and costumes and the creation of their fictional world has a significant impact on viewers from the beginning.

Why is there a lot of buzz around Ramayana?

A lot of the buzz around Ramayana is also because of its huge budget, which makes it one of the most expensive Indian films that have ever been made. The makers have partnered with global VFX specialists to recreate important scenes which include the Lanka battle and Hanuman's journey and the construction of Ram Setu.

The music stands as another significant attraction of the production. The film has raised its anticipation level because legendary composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are working together on the project. Zimmer has established his reputation through his musical contributions to The Lion King and Gladiator and Inception and Dune.

The film will be released in two parts. The first part, expected to cover the early chapters and Ram-Sita’s wedding, is likely to hit theatres during Diwali this year. The second part is planned for release in 2027, and shooting for it has already begun.

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