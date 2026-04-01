Ramayana first viral look EXPLAINED: Is teaser featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash REAL?

Fans can't stop reacting over AI-generated Ramayana teaser. For the unversed, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

Ramayana: The buzz around Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated film Ramayana is clearly next-level right now. And fans just can't stop waiting for the next big update. Going by early reactions to the Rama preview, there is massive excitement among the movie lovers. After it was launched in the US recently, the promotional activities will kick off in India on April 2. According to reports, the final look video will be unveiled on Hanuman Jayanti 2026 at 9 AM. Amid massive hype around the film, a video has started going viral online. And netizens have been quick at claiming that the Rama preview was leaked after the Los Angeles premiere. Is this true? Read on to know.

Is Ramayana's VIRAL teaser real?

The video clip that has gone viral on social media is totally fake, and it just happened to surface on April Fool's Day, which is enough to give clarity on the confusion that has emerged. As expected, it has urged fans to discuss and also create chaos online. Nonetheless, no real leak has happened. The trending video has been created with the help of AI, and features Sunny Deol essaying the role of Hanuman, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The clip - which features an English voiceover - explains the idea of Ramayana to international viewers.

Why are fans irked with Ramayana teaser launch in LA?

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-anticipated film, Ramayana recently unveiled the teaser of the film in Los Angeles. Ranbir's fans in India aren't happy because they don't understand the reason behind releasing the teaser in LA before India. Going by viral reactions, many feel that the makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial are only focused on making money by selling Ramayan to the NRIs. Others found the decision hurtful. One comment read, “Just to create hyper in India the drama is going on..Ramayana is our story..why first glimpse in another country………producer only wants money.. where are the emotions of our people." Next post read, "What’s wrong with India. It’s an Indian movie why not India first". Another comment read, “So the absolute first people to ever see this are in Los Angeles, not India? Wow got it! At least Varanasi event was in, you know, India!"

Those who watched the teaser in Los Angeles have been in awe of it. Ranbir Kapoor talked about the film during a Q&A session that was held for the viewers. After the event, Ranbir was seen greeting the attendees with warmth. During one chat, one fan told the actor, "We are proud of you". Others too lauded the clip, with one saying, "It was so nice."

someone in the crowd: "we're proud of you" just day one, first glimpse of rama and he’s already getting so much love. this is only the beginning. he’s gonna prove himself big time. Ranbir Kapoor you’re so loved!! ?? pic.twitter.com/XfSUGJRDhD — RK ? (@premkinaiyyaaa) March 31, 2026

The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny, and Ravi Dubey in crucial roles. Lara Dutta too has been roped in to play Kaikeyi and Arun Govil will essay the role of Dashrath. While Kajal Aggarwal will essay the role of Mandodari, Rakul Preet Singh will portray Shurpanakha. The ensemble also features Amitabh Bachchan as Jatayu and the film's narrator, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyut Jihva.

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