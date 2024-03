Ramayana is one of the big Bollywood films of which the shoot will begin in some time. Ranbir Kapoor has already swung into prep mode to play the part of Lord Rama. The actor has given up on alcohol and partying. Actress Sai Pallavi has stepped in to play Maa Sita. She was the netizens' favourite for the part. It seems the shoot will happen in Mumbai and London. Ranbir Kapoor will be busy filming in London where they will shoot in one of the expensive studios. Nitesh Tiwari, Madhu Mantena and co have plans to make it a trilogy. The first part will end with the abduction of Sita. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana plot revealed; this is how the first part of the film will end

Harman Baweja joins the cast of Ramayana as Vibhishan?

There is a report in The Times Of India, the makers have approached Harman Baweja to play the role of Vibishan in the movie. As we know, he was last seen in the Hansal Mehta web series, Scoop. The makers had initially approached Vijay Sethupathi for the role. The actor is popular even with pan-India audiences with his work in Vikram Vedha, '96 and of course, Jawan. Harman Baweja was seen in Scoop as JCP Harshvardhan Shroff. The character was inspired by that of Himanshu Roy.

The shoot of Ramayana will happen for 60 days. It seems Ranbir Kapoor will wrap up work on this and head to Love And War. Harman Baweja was very impressive in Scoop, which was one of the best series of Netflix in 2023. Karishma Tanna also won Best Actress Award in Busan. Ramayana also has Yash as Raavan. He will join the shoot after he wraps up a part of Toxic. The makers have brought in Sunny Deol in the role of Lord Hanuman.