Ramayana: How did Yash prepare for Ravana's character before shoot? Actor's revelation will SURPRISE you

Ramayana: Yash reveals how he prepared to play Ravana, from listening to Shiva devotional songs on set to using his grand crown to get into character. Ranbir Kapoor also praises the KGF star's powerful screen presence.

Kannada superstar Yash, who is set to portray Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana, recently opened up about how he got into character for the epic film. The actor, along with co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari, attended San Diego Comic-Con after the film’s trailer launch was postponed. During an interaction with Review Nation, Yash shared interesting details about his preparation for playing the iconic mythological character and the unique atmosphere he created on set.

What was Yash's pre-shoot ritual?

When asked how he transformed himself into Ravana before every scene, Yash said it all began with wearing the character’s elaborate costume. “My heavy, grand crown helped me get into the role every single day,” he shared.

Director Nitesh Tiwari then encouraged Yash to reveal another habit that had become well known among the cast and crew. Laughing, Yash admitted, “I used to completely change the atmosphere on set. I would become very serious.”

Shiva songs helped him connect with Ravana

Ranbir Kapoor joined the conversation and revealed that he had often heard about Yash’s unique routine on set, saying the actor would play music at full volume before filming.

Explaining the reason behind it, Yash said, “I would bring large speakers and play music loudly. I would completely immerse myself in it. Most of the time, I played devotional songs dedicated to Lord Shiva because Ravana was one of Shiva’s greatest devotees. Listening to those songs helped me connect with the character. The music would be so loud that people around me found it difficult to have conversations.”

Ranbir praises Yash’s screen presence

Ranbir Kapoor also revealed that although he is yet to shoot scenes with Yash, he has already seen glimpses of his look and performance. According to Ranbir, Yash’s swag, screen presence, and aura as Ravana are truly impressive.

In Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita, while Yash takes on the powerful role of Ravana. The film is slated for a Diwali release and remains one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.

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