Hindu epic Ramayana is in the making with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Nitesh Tiwari is making the movie on the mythological epic. There's a lot of buzz around the same. Firstly, fans are wondering if Ranbir and Sai Pallavi are really cast for the movie. And now, a picture is going viral from Mumbai. It is being said Sai Pallavi is in Mumbai. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind upsets fans of KGF 2 star Yash; netizens livid with his arrogant comment

Is Sai Pallavi in Mumbai for the launch of Ramayana?

A Reddit post is going viral online right now. It is a picture of Sai Pallavi. The post claims that Sai is in Mumbai. That's not it, the post also claims that Sai is in Mumbai for the launch of Ramayana. The film is a highly speculated one given the nature of the movie. It is a Hindu epic and the previous Hindu epic's treatment left fans, historians and critics with a bad taste. The previous movie was Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Coming to the picture of Sai Pallavi, the actress' picture is going viral. Also Read - Ramayana: No Laxman for Ranbir Kapoor's Ram? Makers face a tough time casting for the mythology

Netizens are questioning if the casting is confirmed. They are having doubts about the cast. Some are saying they are unable to manage to look at Ranbir Kapoor like Lord Ram. Some are talking about TV stars who played Lord Ram. There are Sai Pallavi fans who feel she would be great as Sita. But some can't see her as Sita. Her looks in traditional attire have been shared as well. People are also questioning about the other cast members. Ravana, Lord Hanuman are also being discussed. Yash and Sunny Deol are reportedly in talks for the roles. Have a look at the comments here: Also Read - Ramayana: Sunny Deol in talks to play Lord Hanuman to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ram and Sita?

Talking about Ramayana, the makers have not confirmed the cast yet. The post claims the cast and crew will be announced tomorrow. If it's true, what better day than Diwali to announce a movie on Ramayana, no? Talking about the Adipurush controversy, the movie's writer recently accepted his mistake and called it a learning experience.

What are your thoughts? Are you looking forward to Nitesh Tiwari made Ramayana?