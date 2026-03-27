Ramayana MAJOR update: First look of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Rama' set to UNVEIL on Hanuman Jayanti? Deets here

The first look of 'Rama' from Ramayana 2026 will be revealed on Hanuman Jayanti, promising a grand global celebration and a glimpse of the epic's star-studded vision.

Ramayana has become one of the most awaited movies for 2026 because it will deliver an extraordinary worldwide cinematic experience. The two-part epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra unites the best creative professionals from various countries to create one of the most ambitious film projects of recent years.

Adding to the excitement, producer Namit Malhotra shared a personal note on social media on the occasion of Ram Navami, which was observed on March 27 as confirmed by Ayodhya. In his post, he reflected on the journey of making Ramayana and also revealed a major update about the film.

Ramayana's next glimpse to be out on...

Sharing the post, he wrote, “SHUBH RAMA NAVAMI. THIS IS A STORY THAT BELONGS TO ALL OF US, AND EVERY STEP WE TAKE HAS BEEN GUIDED BY A DEEP SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY, DEVOTION, AND CARE TO BRING OUR VERY OWN RAMAYANA TO LIFE IN ITS TRUEST SPIRIT AND SCALE WITH UTMOST SINCERITY. WE LOOK FORWARD TO SHARING THE NEXT GLIMPSE, ‘RAMA’ ON 2ND APRIL, ON THE AUSPICIOUS OCCASION OF HANUMAN JAYANTI, AS WE BEGIN TO SHOWCASE ALL THESE YEARS OF OUR EFFORT THROUGH A GRAND WORLD REVEAL WITH FANS, CELEBRATING THIS MOMENT ACROSS THE WORLD. THANK YOU FOR YOUR LOVE, FAITH, AND PATIENCE. NAMIT MALHOTRA”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

Ramanya's first look created huge buzz

Set nearly 5,000 years ago and loved by billions, Ramayana is much more than just mythology; it’s an enduring cultural heritage that continues to inspire generations. The film’s first look created a huge global buzz, with launches in multiple Indian cities and a high-profile showcase in Times Square, reflecting the scale and ambition of the project. Building on that excitement, the upcoming reveal is being treated not just as an announcement but as a worldwide celebration of Rama, bringing fans together across the globe.

More about Ramayana

The cast of the film includes Ranbir Kapoor who plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi who plays Sita, Yash who plays the formidable Ravana, Sunny Deol who plays the mighty Hanuman; and Ravi Dubey who plays Lakshman. The Ramayana production has assembled an exceptional cast which will create a theatrical experience that occurs only once in a generation. All eyes are now on the unveiling of ‘Rama’ on Hanuman Jayanti.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana promises to be a pathbreaking cinematic event. The two-part epic is set for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 scheduled for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 for Diwali 2027.

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