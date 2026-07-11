Ramayana makers kick off nationwide creative campaign for young audiences

With a footprint across 400+ schools, 18 cities and 5 lakh+ students, the campaign is designed to take the epic's legacy to young audiences ahead of the film's theatrical release

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 11, 2026 5:19 PM IST





Ramayana makers kick off nationwide creative campaign for young audiences

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the biggest cinematic spectacles that will present India to the world. With the release of the Rama glimpse, the makers offered audiences a window into the legacy of one of India’s most timeless epics, creating a massive stir. Now, in a first-of-its-kind cultural outreach initiative, the team behind Ramayana has launched a large-scale nationwide school activation campaign, taking the spirit, values, and legacy of one of India’s greatest epics directly to young audiences across the country.

As part of this immersive student engagement initiative, the campaign connected with over 5 lakh students across more than 400 schools in 18 cities like Bengaluru, Delhi and more from Utter Pradesh. Designed to bring the world of Ramayana closer to young minds, the programme featured a range of engaging activities, including drawing and creative expression sessions, quiz competitions, and interactive discussions that encouraged children to experience the epic alongside their families. Centered around the thought, "Hamara Satya. Hamara Itihaas.", the initiative aimed to inspire the next generation to connect with the timeless values and rich legacy of Ramayana through creativity, participation, and storytelling.

Drawing inspiration from one of the most celebrated epics of all time, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is set to recreate its timeless emotions and grandeur on a massive cinematic scale. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, while Rocking Star Yash takes on the role of Ravana. Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman, with Ravi Dubey stepping into the role of Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release in IMAX worldwide — Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

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