After the backlash received by Prabhas' Adipurush, it came as a surprise to many when Bollywood filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari shared his idea of making the epic Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor is the chosen one to play Lord Ram while South beauty Sai Pallavi has been reportedly chosen to be Sita. Supposedly, Raavan has been locked too. KGF 2 star Yash is reportedly going to play Raavan in this film. But what about Lord Laxman? Since the casting of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is grabbing eyeballs, a latest report about Agastya Nanda rejecting to play Lord Laxman has caught attention.

Why did Agastya Nanda not sign Ramayana?

As per latest reports, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has refused to be a part of this mythological drama. A report in Rediff suggests that the newbie rejected to be a part of the film as his hands are full. He is going to mark his debut with The Archies and then Agastya Nanda has to work on Sriram Raghavan's film named Ekkis. The Archies also stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and more and it will release on Netflix on December 7.

Plus, the source also stated that Agastya cannot afford to play a second fiddle to anyone at this stage of his career. It is just the beginning for him and it seems, he wants to be the lead. Further, it appears that Nitesh Tiwari is having a hard time to find Lord Laxman to his Lord Ram. Many actors refrain from featuring in multi-starrers, let alone play a second fiddle to a star as big as Ranbir Kapoor. Will Nitesh Tiwari be able to get a well-known and dependable star as Lord Laxman for his Ramayana? Given the buzz around the film, one can anticipated that some of the top stars would be a part of this project but it shall be tough to cast for Laxman.

Meanwhile, there are reports of suggesting that Nitesh Tiwari is in talks with Sunny Deol to play Lord Hanuman. Reports also suggest that Nitesh Tiwari wants to make a standalone film on Lord Hanuman. There is no confirmation on whether Sunny Deol has agreed to be a part of it or not. His next confirmed film is Lahore, 1947 that is being produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. For Ranbir Kapoor, it is Animal next.