Nitesh Tiwari is all set to bring the epic Ramayana on the big screens. A lot has been said about this movie and people have a lot of expectations. After the failure of Adipurush, netizens hope that Nitish Tiwari does justice to the story of Lord Ram. For the big movie, Nitish Tiwari has chosen Ranbir Kapoor to play the role of Lord Ram. He has also brought in an amazing cast for the movie. As per reports, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Goddess Sita. Yash will be seen as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani enjoy a Blue Hai Pani Pani bachelor trip with family and friends ahead of wedding

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani pre-wedding: Did the festivities kickstart with Akhand Path?

Pinkvilla had reported that Lara Dutta will be playing the role of Kaikeyi while the makers are in talks with Vijay Sethupathi for the role of Vibhishana. Now, as per reports in Pinkvilla, Nitish Tiwari has found the perfect person to play another important role in the movie. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Star-studded reception, lavish venue, high-profile guests and more

Trending Now

Rakul Preet Singh to join Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana?

The role is of Shurpanakha and Rakul Preet Singh is in talks with the makers for this role. The source close to the portal said that Rakul has been in talks for a while now with Nitish Tiwari for this role. But now she has been almost finalised for the role.

It is an important character in Ramayan as Shurpanakha is the one who is responsible for the rivalry of Lord Ram and Ravaan. The actress has done the tests and if everything falls in place, this is the first thing she will shoot for after her upcoming wedding with boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani.

Ramayana to go on floors in March 2024

Rakul will soon do the paperwork and she is excited to be a part of this epic saga. As per reports, Ramayana will go on floors in March 2024 with Ranbir and Sai Pallavi's shoot.

Watch a video on Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani here:

Later, in May 2024, Sunny Deol will be joining for the shoot. Yash will reportedly join in July this year and post that the shoot will end. The film will be shot in parts as per Pinkvilla. After Yash shoots in July, it will be the wrap of Ramayana: Part One. Again, nothing is confirmed yet.