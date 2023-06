Yesterday, and were seen together outside an office. Their upcoming collaboration Ramayana which reportedly has , Alia Bhatt as Lord Ram and Sita was reportedly being discussed. It seems producers Nitesh Tiwari, Madhu Mantena, Namit Malhotra will make a formal announcement about Ramayana on Diwali 2023. The movie is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. Fans have had mixed reactions to this. They feel that it is an overdose of the epic. Already, we have and coming together in Om Raut's Adipurush. That film is coming on June 14, 2023. Also Read - After Adipurush, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Yash to play main leads in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

FANS WANTED RANBIR KAPOOR-SAI PALLAVI IN RAMAYANA Also Read - Kriti Sanon sits on the floor at Adipurush trailer launch; fans impressed, netizens call it 'publicity stunt'

The online platform Reddit is on fire after reading the news of Ramayana. Many wonder if was replaced by Alia Bhatt in the movie. As we know, there were rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi might come together for a movie. There were many who wanted to see the fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. They are both superb actors. Fans seem very disappointed that the Virata Parvam actress is out of the project. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon compares Prabhas' simplicity to Lord Ram; fans in love with their jodi

Trending Now

RANBIR KAPOOR TO START PREP FOR RAMAYANA

Ranbir Kapoor is apparently visiting the DNEG office to see how the pre-visualization of the epic will happen. Once, they finalise the look of Lord Ram, he will do his physical transformation for the same. We know that he works to get a different body for every film. The skepticism around Ramayana is because people just did not like the chemistry of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in 's Part One Shiva. The actress' Shivaaa had become the subject of trolls. A person commented on Reddit, "Even the casting of TV Ramayana’s have been much much better than this. I really can’t with this Bollywood’s new obsession to ruin Ramayan. Also who in their right senses would cast RK and Alia together post “shiva no.1."

It is being said that Yash is coming on board as . But he has not signed the dotted line. The makers are in talks with him. Yash is also doing a film with National Award winner . The KGF star is making interesting choices in his career. Ranbir Kapoor fans are looking forward to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. That movie has Rashmika Mandanna as leading lady.