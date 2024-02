Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash is one movie that has got film enthusiasts super excited. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor's film slate promises to be a truly diverse one after the success of Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie has made Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. Now, he is all set to start work on Ramayana soon. He will be shooting in cities like London and Mumbai for the same. The filmmaker is known to be organized and has everything ready before a film begins to roll. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor lets go of his bearded Animal look; fans wonder if he's gone clean shaven for Ramayana or Love and War

Ranbir Kapoor shooting in Mumbai and London

As per a report in The Times Of India, Ranbir Kapoor will soon start work. The first schedule will happen in the city of Mumbai. He will shoot in the city for 60 days. Then, the team will head to London. The overseas schedule will again be for more 60 days. Yash is mostly likely to join him in London for that part of the film. It seems some of the fight confrontation part will be filmed in a London studio. Ranbir Kapoor has given up on alcohol, non-vegetarian food as well as partying to honour the fact that he is playing role of Lord Rama. Alia Bhatt and he were there for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha as well. He attended the function in a dhoti and kurta. Also Read - After Ramayan with Ranbir Kapoor, KGF star Yash to work with THIS superstar?

Sunny Deol steps in as Lord Hanuman for Ramayana

As per many media reports, Sunny Deol is going to be Lord Hanuman. He has apparently charged above Rs 40 crores for the role that needs a huge transformation. A source told Pinkvilla, "Sunny Deol is all charged up to have gotten once in a lifetime opportunity to play Lord Hanuman. It’s a casting made in heaven, as Lord Hanuman stands for Strength, and who better than Sunny Deol in the present times to play the part with utmost conviction." He will join the team in the month of May.