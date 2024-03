Ramayana has been making news ever since reports came out that Nitesh Tiwari along with Madhu Mantena had plans to make a trilogy on the epic using the most cutting-edge technology. Rumours of Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama started doing the rounds. Later, it was indeed confirmed that he is going to play the role of Lord Rama. Initially, the name of Alia Bhatt was doing the rounds as Sita but then the makers went in for netizens' favourite, Sai Pallavi. The Animal star is trying to get closer to the role of Lord Rama by giving up on partying, eating non-veg and so on. Also Read - Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan to join Ranbir Kapoor starrer? To play THIS iconic role

Nitesh Tiwari is the director of the Ramayana trilogy

The shoot of Ramayana will start from this month in Mumbai. The team will then fly abroad to London for a lengthy schedule. While Sunny Deol is playing Lord Hanuman and Yash is there as Ravaan, they have also got in Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh as the sister of Ravaan, Surpanakha. The maximum portions of the shoot will happen from March to July. They are aiming to release it by 2025.

Ramayana to be announced on the occasion of Ram Navami

Sources have told Pinkvilla that the team of Ramayana plans to make a formal announcement on the occasion of Ram Navami. The auspicious date is falling on April 17, 2024. As we know, it is known as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The team feels there can be no better date to announce the team behind Ramayana. The source told Pinkvilla, "The team has spent over 5 years in pre-production to get the script and visuals in place, and it's now the time to execute all that was planned." It seems a lot of pre-shoot work happened in the past two months in Mumbai and abroad. But the makers are not committing on a release date given the extent of VFX in the movie.

It seems a team of VFX artistes will work on Ramayana for a total of 500 days. Ramayana aims to be a new technical masterpiece for Indian cinema. After Yash finishes work on Toxic, he will start work on Ramayana 2, which is the story of Lord Rama, Sita and Ravaan.