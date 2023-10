Ranbir Kapoor often goes through all the processes of his characters that he plays on screen, but this time he has made a personal sacrifice. The actor is reportedly going to give up on non-vegetarian food and alcohol until he plays the role of Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Yes, you read it right. Ranbir Kapoor is trending right now on Twitter and this decision of the Animal actor is being lauded by fans and netizens as he shows respect to Lord Ram. Nitesh Tiwari is all set to begin the shooting of Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravan in his directorial. Ever since the announcement was made of Nitesh Tiwari making Ramayana along with Ranbir, he has left his fans enthralled. Also Read - Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebs and their stunning lookalikes

As per reports in Koimoi, a close source the entertainment portal reveals, "While the film will be shot, Ranbir will abstain completely from drinking and eating meat. These are not things he would avoid just for his public image, but also as a dedicated actor Ranbir wants to feel as pure and clean as Sri Rama. In any case, Ranbir is not into late nights and wild parties.". Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walk hand-in-hand at an event; twin in number '8' jerseys

We know, Ranbir will change his lifestyle to play Ram.... His process is always like that..#Ranbirkapoor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6pdr45nTxw — self criticising actor's fan (@Rk_is_unique) October 9, 2023

And this decision by Ranbir to quit non-vegetarian food and alcohol for the portrayal of Lord Ram shows his immense respect for the culture. While before Ranbir Kapoor, it was Prabhas and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar too who made this sacrifice of quitting eating non-vegetarian food due to them playing God's onscreen in Adipurush and OMG, OMG 2 respectively. Talking about Ramayana, earlier Alia Bhatt was supposed to play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, but due to sighting date issues, the actress left the film with a heavy heart as she missed the opportunity to work with her talented husband all over again.

As the news of Ranbir quitting non-vegetarian food and alcohol is going viral, fans cannot wait for Nitesh Tiwari to share a glimpse of all three major actors in his film.