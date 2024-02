Ranbir Kapoor has been basking in the success of Animal. He is among the most bankable stars currently. The actor has quite a few films in the pipeline. One of them is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. After the vicious Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is now set to play Lord Ram in the Nitesh Tiwari's version of Ramayana. It is one massive project and there's a lot of anticipation around it. A lot of big names are getting associated with the project. Latest report also suggest that Ranbir Kapoor is undergoing special training for Ramayana under a diction expert. Also Read - This young actress is insecure of her star husband getting close to this new sensation in tinsel town

As reported by India Today, Nitesh Tiwari has created a special diction and dialogue team. He wants everything to perfect, including the costumes. A source revealed to the portal that a diction expert has been called in to work with Ranbir Kapoor over his dialogue delivery for Ramayana. Nitesh Tiwari wants it to be in-sync with the vision of the film and thus the experts have been called in. The source further shared that Nitesh Tiwari wants to make sure that Ranbir Kapoor sounds different from the characters he has already played in the past in Ramayana. The actor has a baritone that is quite symbolic and Nitesh Tiwari wants that in Ramayana, he sounds different. The actor is reportedly enjoying the process.

Ramayana cast

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, names of stars like Sunny Deol and others are being linked to Ramayana. It is being said that Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Maa Sita and KGF star Yash will be in the role of Ravan. Sunny Deol has been reportedly approached to play the role of Lord Hanuman. However, there is no confirmation on any of this as yet.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movies

Apart from Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will also been seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Love And War. He will be sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in this one. Ranbir Kapoor then will also jump onto Animal Park. It is the sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. Ranbir Kapoor surely is a busy man, we must say!