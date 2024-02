Now this is something we didn't see coming. There was a strong buzz that south diva Sai Pallavi will be playing Goddess Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. But now the latest reports in The First Post claim that Nitesh Tiwari has approached Janhvi Kapoor to be his Sita in the film as he feels she fits the bill perfectly. Janvhi Kapoor was Nitesh Tiwari’s heroine in Bawaal and the actress left her director mighty impressed with her performance and hence he feels she will do justice with the role. Only if the reports are to be believed than Janhvi and Ranbir’s pairing be something that the fans will definitely be excited about. Also Read - Animal: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar takes a dig at Ranbir Kapoor’s film; calls it overrated

Ramayana casting often makes headlines, earlier Alia Bhatt was supposed to play Sita along with Ranbir but reportedly she backed out due to dates issues and she had to leave the film. Talking about the casting only Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravan have been finalised and the rest there have been only speculations. And this only proves that fans are eagerly waiting for Nitesh Tiwari to create this mythology on screen. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt 'bad' with Javed Akhtar's remarks; makes shocking comment on Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur

Talking about Animal star Ranbir Kapoor, the actor has reportedly quit smoking and alcohol and has even given up on meat eating unless he preps and completes the shooting of Ramayana.

Ramayana is one of the most awaited films of Nitesh Tiwari along with Ranbir Kapoor, and now the latest development of him casting Janhvi Kapoor as his Sita is leaving the fans curious and how. Along with Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Love and War, Brahmastra 2 along with his wife and Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt.

