Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has kept fans hooked to the screens. The audience is eagerly waiting for the film to release on the big screens. In October 2023, Nitesh was in talks with Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol to play the part of Lord Hanuman in his epic period drama film Ramayana. But, over the last 3 months, there have been a lot of rumors about Ramayana and its cast. This created a lot of curiosity among the masses and they wanted to know which actors would play important roles in Ramayana.

Actor Sunny Deol is confirmed to play the part of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. As per Pinkvilla, Sunny has reportedly agreed to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari's film. As per reports, Sunny is quite excited to play a character that has been engraved in the history of Indian cinema. As per reports, Sunny is all charged up to have got the opportunity to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the film as it stands for Strength.

Sunny will reportedly start shooting for his part in Ramayana: Part One in May 2024. The actor will have a guest appearance in Ramayana: Part One, while he will have a complete presence in the second and third part of the film. Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The makers are reportedly in talks with Vijay Sethupathi to play the part of Vibhishana in Ramayana.

Ramayana will go on floors in March 2024 and shoot it till the end of May. Part one of Ramayana will be wrapped by July and the makers will invest a year and a half in post-production of the film.