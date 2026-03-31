Ramayana teaser FIRST review: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer leaves audience emotional at IMAX screening in LA, fans call it 'breathtaking'

Ramayana teaser earns glowing first reactions after IMAX debut in Los Angeles, with audiences praising Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari's grand vision, and the film's emotional, breathtaking scale ahead of its April 2 reveal.

Ramayana Teaser Early Review: The first look of the epic 'Ramayana' narrative has officially been released with an IMAX screening in Los Angeles, and early responses are already going viral. The first footage from the legendary epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, was unveiled to a sold-out crowd during a special screening. Photos and videos from the premiere have surfaced online, with many in attendance tweeting their initial comments and getting fans eager for the official debut on April 2.

Ramayana first look early review

The handle @ThatChrisGore tweeted, "Really looking forward to this one."

Another shared the film's poster on the big screen and wrote, "Now watching a special sneak peek of the new epic film RAMAYANA."

In a detailed review from the screening, one member of the audience wrote in an Instagram post, "R A M A Y A N A: Had the honour of watching a preview of the trailer for Ramayana—releasing April 2, 2026—in Burbank, and I’m still feeling it. What Namit Malhotra is creating, with Nitesh Tiwari bringing this epic to life, is nothing short of breathtaking. The scale, the vision, the energy… all of it felt powerful."

Opening up about an emotional moment in the trailer, she went on to add, "There was one moment that truly stayed with me—when Ram is sitting in a boat, his name is called, and he slowly turns. For someone who rarely gets emotional… that moment hit deep. It felt like home. The sound, the frequency, the emotion in that single word—it resonated in a way I can’t fully explain. Tears fell down my cheek—whether from joy or a sense of belonging, I just felt it."

Ranbir Kapoor at the LA screening of the "RAMA" glimpse with Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra.#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/oVXSiC8hGh — Arthur (@criticizerkf) March 30, 2026

"It was also a privilege to witness how humble and grounded Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari were during the Q&A," she said and gave due credit to leading man Ranbir saying, "And Ranbir Kapoor… what a moment. When greeted and asked a question during the Q&A, he responded with “Jai Siya Ram”- such a beautiful and respectful connection with the audience. You can tell he’s truly immersed himself in the story, understanding its depth and meaning."

"Can’t wait to experience Part 1 this Diwali 2026," she concluded.

Nitesh, Ranbir, and Namit address QnA session

Following the release of the first clip, Nitesh, Ranbir, and Namit got down for a Q&A session with the public, answering questions about the film and more. Although specifics are now being kept under wraps, videos and images have circulated online. Following the launch, attendees were observed applauding, hooting, and shouting on the crew.

This update follows producer Namit Malhotra's announcement on Instagram on the auspicious day of Ram Navami that the film's next promotional material will be distributed on Hanuman Jayanti on April 2. "Rama" is the title of the upcoming peek, he said in his tweet.

He wrote, "Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama' on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience."

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