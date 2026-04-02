Ramayana teaser OUT on Hanuman Jayanti: Ranbir Kapoor as 'Rama' steals the show, fans call it 'Peak Cinema'

Ramayana Teaser: Ramayana teaser released on April 2 for Hanuman Jayanti. Fans are thrilled by Ranbir Kapoor's stunning transformation and the film's grand 4,000 crore scale.

Ramayana Teaser OUT: The teaser of Ramayana has finally been released on April 2, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, this massive ₹4000 crore film unveiled its first look on the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The 2-minute 38-second teaser gives a glimpse of the film’s grand scale and stunning sets. But what truly stands out is Ranbir Kapoor’s look, which has taken the excitement to another level. Once again, he has surprised fans with his transformation and role.

Watch Ramayana Teaser here

The clip was released online on the film's official handle with the caption, "Rama is the greatest of all time because he lived a life where the choices he made were always in the best interest of the greater good, duty over desire, and sacrifice over self. His legacy continues to enhance and empower humanity over time and bring the belief in the goodness of the human spirit to resolve all conflict and bring peace to the world."

Fans impressed by Ranbir's Rama look

The 2-minute 38-second teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, which Nitesh Tiwari directed has left fans excited about the upcoming movie. The film opens with a majestic battle scene from which the audience first sees Ranbir performing as Lord Ram. A powerful scene shows him using a bow which enables him to embody the characteristics of an epic hero.

Teaser shows Pushpak Vimana and Ram

The teaser also presents short scenes that show Ram, Sita and Lakshman during their time in exile in the forest. Ram's voiceover brings an emotional experience which will create spine-chilling effects on viewers who practice devotion. The audience witnesses both the Pushpak Vimana and Ram beginning his mission to save Sita. The audience experiences major excitement because of Ranbir Kapoor's physical changes and the movie's grand production.

Ramayana makers teased film in LA

The team organised a major launch event in Los Angeles on March 31 2026, before they showed the teaser for their Indian release. The announcement created social media disputes because some fans reacted negatively to the decision of the first look to debut outside their home country. The teaser has now been officially released in India, which has led to fans celebrating both the teaser and the film, which has an epic budget of ₹4 000 crore.

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