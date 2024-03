Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari is one of the biggest films in upcoming times. It is one massive project that is being made on a big budget. There is a lot of noise around the cast of the film. Animal star Ranbir Kapoor is going to be Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's version of Ramayana. It is reported that Sai Pallavi will be seen as Maa Sita and the mighty Kannada star Yash of KGF fame will be Ravana. Apart from these three, there are names of a lot of other stars that are getting associated with this film. Latest, is that a TV actor has been roped in to play Lord Laxman in the movie. Who is it? Scroll to find out. Also Read - Did Ranbir Kapoor make Deepika Padukone uncomfortable during Tamasha promotions? Old interview leaves actress' fans fuming

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal finally addresses Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash, says 'Ours was NOT a masala film’

We are talking about Jamai Raja fame Ravi Dubey. As per a report in Etimes, Ravi Dubey has been selected to play Laxman in Ramayana. However, there is no confirmation over these reports. The actor is a well-known name in the TV industry. He is an actor and a producer. We await confirmation on the same. Also Read - When Rishi Kapoor took an indirect dig at Katrina Kaif’s acting skills after she was linked with son Ranbir Kapoor

The cast of Ramayana

Talking about the other cast of Ramayana, it is being reported that Sunny Deol has been roped in to be Lord Hanuman. Harman Baweja's name is being heard for the role of Vibhishan. There are some reports suggesting that Vijay Sethupathi will be Vibhishan. Bobby Deol is said to be the Kumbhkarana while Lara Dutta will be Kaikeyi. There's no confirmation on any as yet. There are names of many more stars that are being associated with this film, however, Nitesh Tiwari has still kept the cast hidden from all.

Here's a video of Ranbir Kapoor seeking blessing at a temple

Ranbir Kapoor's prep for Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari has a vision to make Ramayana as a trilogy. After the failure of Adipurush, there are high hopes from the filmmaker to do justice to the mythological drama. The shooting for the same is going to begin soon. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor will be undergoing intense training to play Lord Ram. He is reportedly undergoing voice and diction training for the same.