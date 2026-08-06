Ramayana to release on November 6: Why is the date EXTRA special for Ranbir Kapoor?

Ramayana release date announced! Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's mythological epic will hit theatres worldwide on November 6, 2026. Here's why the date holds special significance for Ranbir.

Ramayana release dtae revealed

Ramayana release date: The makers behind Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological epic have officially put out the release date for the film’s first installment. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the main lead roles, and yes, it’s been much-awaited. The movie will land in cinemas worldwide on November 6, 2026, just two days before Diwali.

Why is the Ramayana release date special for Ranbir?

Ranbir’s daughter Raha’s birthday makes the day just a little more memorable. The statement came out on Wednesday after the movie’s English trailer was dropped on Sony Pictures' official X account, and there it confirmed the date when viewers could actually see the first chapter on a big screen.

An epic journey unlike anything seen before. Watch the official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theatres worldwide November 6. pic.twitter.com/BSiwVJMSs9 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 5, 2026

Ramayana, which is being produced by Namit Malhotra, is planned as a two-part film. The second part is said to roll out somewhere around Diwali 2027, while Part 1 is scheduled to arrive on November 6, 2026. But still, the producers haven’t yet shared the exact release date for Ramayana: Part 2, not yet, so it’s still kind of unclear.

Ramayana trailer

Yash's Ravana declares himself the monarch of all three realms in the film's big trailer, which was released in July 2026. Lord Vishnu takes on the form of Ram, which is portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, and the idea is to bring peace more calmly and to safeguard humanity while evil is spreading across the earth.

Along with showing Sai Pallavi as Sita, and giving us the viewers that little view of her marriage with Ram, the teaser also kind of ushers everyone through the couple’s 14-year exile with Lakshman, played by Ravi Dubey. Then the whole vibe changes, and the story moves to Ravana kidnapping Sita, which then sets up the whole well-known clash between good and evil.

Ranbir wants to watch Ramayana with daughter Raha

It's interesting to note that Ranbir Kapoor has a particular place in his heart for the movie's premiere. The actor has earlier expressed his excitement about seeing Ramayana with his daughter, calling it a significant occasion for his family.

During a fan Q&A session at the San Diego Comic Con 2026, Ranbir said, “I’m very excited to take my daughter to the film. It is going to be her first film on the big screen.”

The actor has previously discussed how the project affected him emotionally in an interview with Top Film Magazine. “It was such a sweet coincidence in my life that Raha made me a better person and Ramayana wanted me to be a better person for Raha."

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