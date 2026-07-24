Ramayana Trailer LEAKED? Know the truth behind this viral video

Discover all about the leaked Ramayana trailer here and find out the truth behind this viral clip. This viral video comes after the makers postponed the trailer release to a later date.

Ramayana trailer leaked

The most awaited movie of 2026 has to be Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While this movie was supposed to release its trailer on Friday, it has now been postponed. In this modern-day adaptation of the epic of Ramayana, you will get to see actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi headline this movie.

Fans had been eagerly waiting to see this epic movie unfold and see how their favourite actors would bring Ramayana to life. It had been announced earlier that the Ramayana Part 1 trailer would be out on July 24, 2026, but the makers have shifted this launch to another date. After this announcement came from the makers, there’s a leaked trailer for this epic going around. Let’s dive in to find out more about the leaked Ramayana trailer and the truth behind this viral clip here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

Ramayana Trailer gets leaked

Nitesh Tiwari's epic tale of Ramayana will be released in two parts, and the first part of this saga will hit theatres on Diwali this year. The trailer launch of this movie has been postponed. After the announcement of the change in the trailer launch date, a video has gone viral on social media claiming to be the leaked Ramayana trailer. In this viral video, we can see scenes of actor Yash playing the role of Raavan. The truth behind the viral video is that it is an AI-generated video.

Ramayana trailer launch gets postponed

Many fans had been counting down the days till Friday in hopes of seeing the Ramayana Part 1 trailer. After their long wait, the trailer launch day arrived, but the makers have postponed the launch to another day. The makers of Ramayan posted the announcement of postponing this epic’s trailer over social media. Their announcement over Instagram read, “Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

The announcement further said, “In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride, where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people around the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm”

They concluded the message by expressing gratitude towards the fans, saying, “I thank all the fans and believers of Ramayana for helping make this happen. The youth of our country are our future. Let's all do the best we can to protect our future.”

Currently, there are no updates on the new date for the Ramayana trailer launch from the makers.

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