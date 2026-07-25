Ramayana trailer LEAKS again after delay? Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's epic leaves fans saying 'Just release it already'

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana has suffered another major trailer leak after its official launch was postponed. As more clips from the highly anticipated mythological epic surfaced online, fans flooded social media with praise for the film's visuals while urging the makers to release the trailer before more footage goes viral.

Ramayana trailer LEAKS again after delay? Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's epic leaves fans saying 'Just release it already'

People are buzzing about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana but honestly, the trailer’s delayed release has stirred things up in ways no one expected. The makers pushed back the official promo drop, and now more clips from the trailer started popping up online. Fans are split, some are hyped, others frustrated. Apparently, these leaked scenes came from closed-door screenings and just exploded on social media. Even though the footage looks grainy, a bunch of viewers still praised the movie’s visuals. At the same time, there’s a growing chorus asking the team to just release the trailer before even more bits leak.

Ramayana Trailer

Originally, the trailer, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash was supposed to drop July 24. That plan changed, but it had already been shown at a few private events, including a big launch in Delhi, a media screening in Mumbai, and even at San Diego Comic-Con. Earlier this week, one small clip leaked, and on Saturday, things escalated: several more parts ended up online. Suddenly, everywhere you looked, Twitter, Instagram, fan pages people were sharing these videos and raving about the visuals, even though they were blurry.

Fans Want the Real Trailer

All these leaks have pushed fans to ask for an official trailer, fast, before everything ends up online anyway. One user said, “All three leaked clips look absolutely insane! Even in low quality, the grand scale, visuals, and the background score give goosebumps. Nitesh Tiwari is crafting an absolute masterpiece." Someone else felt let down. “It's disappointing that a film as big as Ramayana couldn't protect its trailer from leaking. Months of hard work deserved better security.” Another fan just wanted closure: “Just release the trailer now. The first few minutes have already leaked and the excitement of watching it officially is getting spoiled.”

So, Why the Delay?

Friday brought an official statement, the trailer’s launch was postponed. Sony Pictures Entertainment just hopped on board and will handle international distribution, which shook up the original plan. No one’s said when the trailer will actually appear, but fans are hoping it happens soon, especially after all these leaks.

Ramayana Release Date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. It’s a massive mythological epic, split into two parts: Part One’s coming Diwali 2026, and Part Two lands on Diwali 2027. With all the leaked clips getting praise and fueling wild anticipation, the hype around Ramayana and its trailer is really kicking into high gear.

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