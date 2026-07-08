Ramayana trailer release date REVEALED? Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s mythological epic may unveil first trailer on this date

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana: Part 1 is gearing up for its Diwali 2026 release, and a new report suggests the makers have locked the trailer launch. Here's when the first full trailer is expected to drop and who could attend the grand event in New Delhi.

Ramayana trailer release date REVEALED? Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s mythological epic may unveil first trailer on this date

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana is about to make some noise. The first trailer is dropping on July 18, 2026. They’re planning a huge launch at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, not just a regular reveal, but a big show. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra will be there along with several stars from the film. The film features an ensemble of cast whereRanbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Ravie Dubey (Lakshman), Rakul Preet Singh (Surpanakha), and Kunal Kapoor (Indra) are all expected to show up. There’s no official word yet on whether Yash (Ravana) or Sunny Deol (Hanuman) will join, but their names are floating around.

The event matches the film’s ambition. Ramayana is set up as a two-part epic. Nitesh Tiwari directs, Namit Malhotra produces, and Part 1 lands in theaters this Diwali. No release date yet for Part 2, but Part 1 is being pitched as one of India’s biggest releases of the year, massive VFX, big sets, and a cast that pulls from all over. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Kunal Kapoor as Indra. There are plenty more familiar faces in the supporting cast, including Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Lara Dutta.

Ranbir Kapoor shared some thoughts about playing Rama during a recent event in LA. When Namit Malhotra first offered him the part, Ranbir’s gut reaction was to say no. He just didn’t think he was cut out for a role this iconic but that self-doubt quickly turned into gratitude. As Ranbir put it, “Opportunities like this were very much needed in my life.” Prepping for the role, he went back to the old TV classic, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. For him, that story lives deep in everyone’s memory; it’s something we all grew up with. Ranbir also admitted the prep was intense, you don’t play Rama without putting in the work.

This trailer isn’t just another promo drop, it’s the first full look we’re getting after all those short teasers. With that big budget, star-studded cast, and a Diwali release locked in, the expectations are through the roof. Launching the trailer at Bharat Mandapam, right in the heart of Delhi, just shows they want to turn this into a national moment, not just another movie promotion.

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