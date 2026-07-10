Ramayana trailer to launch THIS month? Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and team set for mega event; check date and venue here

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer will be unveiled this July at a grand event in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and other cast members are expected to attend the highly anticipated launch.

Ramayana Trailer Launch: The wait for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is finally about to get more exciting. The makers are all set to unveil the film's much-awaited trailer at a grand event in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on July 18, giving audiences their biggest glimpse of the epic so far.

Nitish Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor and team to attend

According to Variety India, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra will be present at the launch, along with several members of the film's star-studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kunal Kapoor have confirmed their attendance. However, it is still unclear whether Yash and Sunny Deol, who also play key roles in the film, will join the event.

Ramayana encompasses cutting-edge visuals and huge star cast

The trailer launch comes after months of growing anticipation. Ever since the first look and initial promotional material were released, Ramayana has remained one of the most talked-about upcoming Indian films. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG, the ambitious two-part project promises a grand retelling of sage Valmiki's timeless epic with cutting-edge visual effects and a massive ensemble cast.

Ramayana cast

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita. Kannada superstar Yash steps into the role of Ravana, while Sunny Deol goes in as Hanuman. Ravie Dubey is seen as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha, and Kunal Kapoor takes the part of Lord Indra. Supporting performers also include Adinath Kothare, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chadha, and Arun Govil, so basically it becomes one of the largest ensemble collections assembled for an Indian film.

Director Nitesh Tiwari is known for films like Dangal and Chhichhore, and he’s helming this big, ambitious adaptation. To make it even more buzzy, Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer has joined hands with AR Rahman for the movie’s soundtrack, turning it into one of the highest-profile musical pairings we have seen across Indian cinema.

Promotional campaign to start from July 18?

The July 18 event is expected to officially kick off the film's promotional campaign. Fans are hoping the trailer will offer a closer look at the scale, visuals, and performances that have generated enormous buzz over the past few months.

The first instalment of the Ramayana is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is planned for a Diwali 2027 release. With its ambitious vision, star-studded cast and international production values, the film has already established itself as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian releases in recent years.

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