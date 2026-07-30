Ramayana trailer unveils Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama and Yash’s Ravana in an epic face-off

Ramayana is based on the popular mythological epic. Namit Malhotra's upcoming film features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lara Dutta and Ravi Dubey in crucial roles.

Ramayana trailer unveils Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama and Yash’s Ravana in an epic face-off

Ramayana: The wait is over for fans. The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana has finally dropped, and it's nothing short of incredible. The trailer - which was released during the auspicious Brahma Mahurat - is about four minutes long and gives viewers an insight into the detailed look yet at Nitesh Tiwari's grand retelling of the timeless epic. After leaving audiences impressed during its recent exclusive unveiling during the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi and later at San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer has finally been released. As expected, the trailer features jaw-dropping visuals and emotionally charged moments.

The trailer kicks off with striking visuals of Yash as Ravana, and establishes his dominance and power as the ruler of Lanka. As the story unfolds, Lord Vishnu incarnates as Rama, with Ranbir Kapoor playing the iconic role. Rama is introduced to the people by his father, King Dashrath, played by Arun Govil, before vowing to protect humanity, even at the cost of his own life. Spanning nearly four minutes, the trailer offers an expansive look at the epic journey, from Rama and Sita's wedding to the beginning of their 14-year exile (Vanvas).

The movie also features Rakul Preet Singh essaying the role of Surpanakha, Ravana’s sister, who was attacked by Lakshman. Consumed by angst, Ravana plans to take revenge, which further leads to many spectacular visuals of the battle between the two. “Agar Ravana teeno lokon ka swami hai, toh teeno lokon ke saamne uska vadh karunga,” Rama says as he reaffirms his promise to bring back Sita from Ravana's Lanka. What follows next are visuals of intense sword fights as Rama takes on the enemies. As evident from the trailer, Ramayana brings to the viewers a cinematic spectacle of epic proportions.

Yash admits playing Ravana in Ramayana came with ‘extra pressure’

During an interaction with IGN on the sidelines of the San Diego Comic-Con in the US, actor Yash mentioned that portraying Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana came with “extra pressure”. While talking about why the role was extremely demanding, Yash said, “If you know the character and everybody is aware of it, then it becomes challenging. If it's a new film where you are telling a new story, whatever you do, that will become the character. But if people already have some image about it since so many people have played it in different ways, then it's extra pressure for an actor”. “But I stuck to very simple basics to understand what made him do such kind of things. The intent was important. I have given a different take on it and hopefully people will like it.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic, and features an ensemble cast. Ramayana: Part One is slated to release in theatres this Diwali, followed by the sequel in 2027.

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