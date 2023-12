Ranbir Kapoor is at his A-game right now. After the successes of Brahmastra and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he has now delivered a blockbuster called Animal which is winning hearts everywhere. Animal, especially has amped up Ranbir's game in show business. The actor is getting lots of praise from every corner of the world. Right from fans to celebs and industry insiders, RK is the superstar everyone is talking about. And amidst this buzz, an update on his next, which is Ramayana.

Ramayana latest update: Ranbir Kapoor to begin filming for the epic?

Well, it is known that Nitesh Tiwari is helming the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are rumoured to be playing the lead roles of Lord Ram and Sita. The buzz has been high due to the casting information that has been floating around in media portals. And now, an X user (formerly Twitter) has made claims about when Ramayana goes on floors. You read that right. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind upsets fans of KGF 2 star Yash; netizens livid with his arrogant comment

As per an X user Akshay Chaturvedi's claims that he and the superstar talked about his next crazy project. Akshay claims to have met Ranbir in the immigration queue at the airport and that it was a huge surprise for him. The tweet blew up as people started asking him about Ramayana. He later added an update saying that Ramayana will go on floors in early summer. He refrained from divulging any more information but adds that the cast is fricking crazy! Have a look at his tweet here: Also Read - Ramayana: No Laxman for Ranbir Kapoor's Ram? Makers face a tough time casting for the mythology

The Twitter user compared Ranbir Kapoor with Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and the Khans of Bollywood, who have ruled the industry in their prime and continue to do so.

Ramayana cast details

Rumours are rife that Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is going to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the movie. There was a buzz about The Archies actor Agastya Nanda playing Laxman in Ranbir and Sai Pallavi starrer. But reports claimed that he already had another movie with Sriram Raghavan in the pipeline. So, there has been buzz about Tiwari still being on a hunt for a Laxman for his Ramayana. There was a buzz about KGF star Yash playing Ravana in the movie.

