Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari's new movie based on the epic Indian saga is currently the talk of the town. Rumours suggest that actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi may have been locked in for the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, respectively. Additionally, KGF actor Yash is speculated to play the iconic role of Ravan. In yet another interesting update, south Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi is in talks with director Nitesh Tiwari to play the role of Vibhishana.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Vijay Sethupathi roped in to play Vibhishana

Vijay Sethupathi has become a favourite in Bollywood after his roles in Jawan and Merry Christmas, proving his true potential to be a pan-Indian star. There's no denying that his presence brings a unique charm to any project he stars in, and his impeccable acting and strong dialogue delivery make him one of the most promising actors of current times. According to a report, Nitesh Tiwari has approached Vijay for the role of Vibhishana, and talks are currently underway. While Vijay has shown interest in the role, he hasn't signed any dotted line. It would be interesting to see if Vijay indeed agrees to be a part of the upcoming movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Actors rumoured to be part of Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Ramayana, is a massive film in every sense. Be it the story, the cast or the way it will be shot, everything about the Nitesh Tiwari film is going to be larger than life. Although there is no official confirmation from the makers, the news of actors being finalized for the film has circulated frequently on the social media. It is stated that Lara Dutta will play the role of Kaikeyi, while Gadar fame Sunny Deol will don the role of Hanuman. Bobby Deol was in news for the playing the character of Kumbhakarna, however the reports were later said to be false.