Ramayana X review: Fans HAIL Ranbir Kapoor as 'RAMbir', Yash's Ravana leaves internet SPELLBOUND

Ramayana trailer has taken X by storm, with fans praising Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama and Yash's powerful Ravana. Here's how the internet reacted to the much-awaited trailer.

Ramayana trailer X review

Ramayana trailer X review: Fans have been waiting all year to see the "Ramayana" trailer, which was eventually released online on July 30 at 4:15 a.m. Despite several leaks and delays, it has met every requirement. Following the release, Indian fans who got up early to view the teaser praised starring actor Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama and Yash's transition into the antagonist Ravana on social media.

The debut trailer for the two-part epic, which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari, provides the first in-depth look at the age-old conflict between good and evil. The four-minute and nine-second short, which had stunning cinematography, emotionally charged moments, and larger-than-life action sequences, resonated with the audience.

Beyond the scope of the movie, the two main actors' performances have become the main topic of discussion on the internet.

Ramayana trailer Twitter review

Fans have been won over by Ranbir Kapoor's serene on-screen persona, expressive eyes, and dignified portrayal of the revered god in his dual roles as Lord Rama and Parshu Ram. Within minutes of the trailer's release, social media sites were inundated with comments that lovingly referred to the actor as "RAMbir," with many fans complimenting his effortless performance.

This is exactly how I wanted to see #Ramayana on the big screen. ❤️? pic.twitter.com/Xwv2pVn7dT — OM (@omfilmzz) July 29, 2026

"Now I understand why they cast Ranbir Kapoor," a fan said. There's a calmness in his performance that feels effortless."

Another user posted, "This is Ranbir Kapoor's career-best transformation. we can call him RAMbir now."

Still another wrote, "#RanbirKapoor will play Parshu Ram and Shri Ram avatar simultaneously! THEATRES WILL turn into temples! This scene will EAT!!!" "#Ramayana will go down as the ATG of Indian cinema, and #RanbirKapoor is about to rule the industry," said another.

"#Ramayana is no doubt will be the best ever Movie Made on Hindu Mythology. #YashBOSS as Ravana Kills the Trailer and #RanbirKapoor as Prabhu Sri #Ram is blending of Acting. The Best Trailer with Best BGM. Great Repeat Value," read a tweet, while another said, "#RanbirKapoor as RAM looks almost flawless and #Yash as Ravana has more juice than I expected in the trailer which I really like."

Lord Rama dialogue wins hearts

"MAI APNI SITA KO VAPAS LAAUNGA," fans said as they shared snippets of the trailer's ending, which showed Ravana gazing over his shoulder at Sita in his Pushpaka Vimana as Rama takes up his bow and arrow and promises to bring Sita back.

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