Ramayana: Yash BREAKS silence on playing Ravana, REVEALS why Ranbir Kapoor is perfect as Lord Ram

Yash called Ramayana "India's dream project" at the film's grand launch, praised producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, and said Ranbir Kapoor has completely "surrendered himself" to the role of Lord Ram. He also showered praise on Sai Pallavi's performance as Sita and opened up about playing Ravana.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana kicked off its promotions in style in New Delhi on Saturday. The main cast, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil joined director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for the film’s first big event. At the Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp launch at Bharat Mandapam, Yash took a moment to call the film “India’s dream project.” He praised his co-stars and everyone working behind the scenes.

Yash Steps Into Ravana And Praises the Team

Yash, who not only plays Ravana but is also co-producing the film with Monster Mind Creations, said Ramayana is far bigger than any one star. He greeted the crowd in several Indian languages and then switched to Hindi to thank producer Namit Malhotra for dreaming big. “This is India’s dream. We’ve all come together with one vision to share the story of Prabhu Shri Ram with audiences everywhere,” Yash said. For him, every cast and crew member set aside their own interests for the sake of the story. He didn’t hold back when crediting Namit Malhotra for making this giant production a reality. Yash called Namit the real driving force, saying, “All the credit for bringing this to life goes to Namit Malhotra. I’m grateful he trusted me with Ravana.”

Nitesh Tiwari Helped Shape Ravana

Yash also had only good things to say about director Nitesh Tiwari. He explained how Tiwari helped him understand every nuance of Ravana’s character, taking time to answer questions and adding new layers to the role.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Commitment to Lord Ram

One of the night’s most heartfelt moments came when Yash spoke about Ranbir Kapoor. Yash said Ranbir completely surrendered himself to the role of Lord Ram and it shows. “Ranbir is phenomenal. All of India will see how completely he’s devoted himself to this role and the magic it brings,” he said. Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, also got a special mention. Yash called her flawless, pointing out how much she conveys even when she says nothing. “When Sai performs, her eyes say everything.” He didn’t forget to praise Shobana, who brings elegance to her role, and said Ravie Dubey (Lakshman) is going to surprise everyone with his performance.

Ramayana Arrives Diwali 2026

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Arun Govil as King Dasharath. The film will come out in two parts: Part One lands at Diwali 2026, and Part Two at Diwali 2027. Fans don’t have to wait too long for a glimpse, the first trailer drops worldwide on July 24.

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