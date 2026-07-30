Ramayana's BIGGEST concerns explained: Here's why fans are STILL not fully convinced about Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Despite the overwhelming hype surrounding Ramayana, the trailer has sparked mixed reactions online. Read further to know what is everyone talking about and what's not working according to the internet for Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming epic.

Ramayana's BIGGEST concerns explained: Here's why fans are STILL not fully convinced about Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Ramayana has everyone talking about the movie even before its release. The trailer just recently dropped, and while there’s a lot of hype with huge cast, big budget, years in the making, a lot of viewers aren’t still exactly sold. After the massive, Adipurush letdown, fans seem pretty cautious this time instead blind trusting.

What's are the biggest complaints?

The CGI, people say the visuals look too shiny and artificial like you’re watching an animated film instead of a mythological epic. For a story so deep in Indian history and emotion, fans want sets that feel real, not like another digital landscape which can be created with a prompt then there’s Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Some people love his calm presence and expressive eyes but plenty aren’t buying him as a godly figure. They say he nails the emotional scenes, but when the moment demands that larger-than-life divinity, he doesn’t quite have it. Naturally, this kicks up the old “was he even the right choice?” debate all over again among the viewers.

Sai Pallavi faces her own shots as Sita, one set of viewers are praising her grace and subtlety, but the Hindi diction, that’s where some are starting to question her. The fluency isn’t always there, and with a film this big, people obviously notice everything. Even some costumes choices have thrown people off. Lara Dutta’s look as Kaikeyi popped up online, and everyone is saying the same thing, that the designs feel way too modern, almost like the characters are from today, not ancient times.

Adipurush's massive letdown, hasn’t helped matters. Film’s messy visuals and approach to the epic left a mark in everyone's hearts, so everyone’s nervous here. The trailer for Ramayana impressed the masses, Yash as Ravana, the powerhouse music from Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman but fans still have questions and they are hoping they'll be answered postively only.

With all the money and time poured into this project, expectations are massive. People want more than fancy effects. They want the movie to feel real, moving, and true to the epic. Whether Ramayana will become the blockbuster it promisea or just another good-looking, empty experience comes down to what happens in the theater. Right now, everyone’s watching and jsut hoping for the best.

All about cast and crew of Ramayana

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, alongside an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi), Arun Govil (Dashrath), Rakul Preet Singh (Shurpanakha), Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor.

All About the Ramayana

Ramayana is one of the most ambitious films ever created in Indian cinema. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the mythological epic is being released as a two-part saga. With music by the legendary duo Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, VFX by DNEG, and a reported budget of over Rs 4,000 crore for both parts combined, the film is being positioned as India's biggest cinematic spectacle. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027

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