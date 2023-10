Rana Daggubati is the dark horse in the south industry. Very easily and swiftly, he moved out of the Baahubali zone, unlike his co-star Prabhas. His latest release, Rana Naidu, was damn impressive, and Rana proved his versatility one more time. Despite doing so exceptionally well, he still feels jealous of his co-star Prabhas and has valid reasons for it. After Baahubali, Prabhas has become this global phenomenon, and you cannot imagine him doing anything less than the magnum opus. And now he is all set for the release of his most-awaited film, Kalki AD 2898, which marks Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's debut in the South Indian industry. Also Read - Salaar star Prabhas to get married soon? Actor's aunt breaks silence

And recently, Rana Daggubati happened to visit Kalki AD 2898 set, and the man felt extremely jealous of seeing the huge scale. In an interview with Film Companion, Rana got candid like never before and said," The first time I got jealous seeing somebody was when I went to the sets of Kalki. Growing up, the visual effects for me were Star Wars. That's a film that I just loved watching. Funnily, Nagi (Nag Ashwin) also liked watching that film. And very few people get it. It's like science fiction, and all of it is not very mainstream."

Rana continued hailing Prabhas' Kalki AD 2898 as a fantastic film and added," And when I walked into the set, I was like, ‘Sh*t, he’s making this. Like he’s making everything that I dreamt of.’ And I remember that I didn’t talk to him that day. I went back home, and I called him and said, ‘Dude, I’m really jealous. I don’t know why.’ And he said, ‘Dude, only when you’re jealous do I know I’m doing the right thing.' And it’s a story from mythology into science fiction. I’m very excited about what that film will do. It’s got the biggest star cast. It’s got everything."

Indeed, his honesty is something that makes you in awe of the actor. And definitely, fans are waiting to see Prabhas and Rana together in Baahubali 3. Rajamouli, are you listening? Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.