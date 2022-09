and got married on April 14 after dating for almost five years. Their love story started on the sets of and it came to fruition as the two exchanged vows in an extremely private wedding ceremony in front of roughly fifty guests. In the film, Alia's character Isha says that Ranbir's character Shiva is incomplete without her and so does in real life too. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Real reason why Ali Abbas Zafar did not direct Tiger 3, jump in Brahmastra box office collection and more

During their recent interview with Navbharat Times, both Ranbir and Alia were asked if they are dependent on each other in real life as well. To which, Ranbir admitted to being very dependent on Alia as he always wants her to by his side, which is in stark contrast that he boasts about being very independent and detached.

"I boast a lot that I am very independent and detached, but in reality, I am very dependent on her. I don't go to the bathroom or eat if I don't know where Alia is. It is very important for me to have her next to me. It doesn't matter if we don't do anything romantic or even talk but she should just sit next to me," Ranbir said.

A couple of months ago, when Alia returned to Mumbai after completing her work in Hollywood film Heart of Stone where she shares the screen with Wonder Woman star , Ranbir had come to receive his wife at the Mumbai airport.

Upon coming out of the airport, Alia rushed to her husband, who was waiting for her in a car. She crashed into his arms screaming "baby" in excitement. Several fans had expressed their sentiments on the two reuniting after two months as both the actors got busy with their respective projects immediately after their wedding.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are currently basking in the glory of their recently released film Brahmastra which has managed to cross Rs 200 crore mark worldwide gross collection. The movie features the couple along with , and Telugu superstar . is also seen in a special cameo as Mohan Bhargava, who has a connection.