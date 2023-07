Ranbir Kapoor is right now winning hearts and how with his adorable gesture towards a pap after he learns of him becoming a father. Ranbir Kapoor is a classic example of how fatherhood makes a man compliant. The Brahmastra actor was spotted in the city by the paparazzi, where one of the photographers informed him of his becoming a father and he happily congratulated him by extending his hand for a handshake, and later he tells the pap to show the picture of the baby later. Fans are in awe of this sweet gesture of RK and are calling him the most genuine celebrity in the industry. During Raha's birth Ranbir had specially invited all the photographers and showed his daughter's picture and insisted them to not click her and not reveal her picture in the media. Also Read - Deepika Padukone says Alia Bhatt is very capable of flirting with costars; Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star admits having friends with benefits [WATCH]

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor happily wishing a photographer on becoming a father, fans says, fatherhood has given him a real happiness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans and netizens are in awe of Ranbir Kapoor and dropped their hearts for the Animal star. One user said, "He is Nice, Pure Soul, pta nahi isko kyu log troll krte hai". One user commented, "He is congratulating a pap for being father. People can't even read before commenting". Also Read - Was Ranbir Kapoor against Deepika Padukone doing film like Cocktail, but changed his mind later? Find out

Ranbir Kapoor, who embraced fatherhood last year in the month of November, never misses an opportunity to speak about his little daughter, Raha Kapoor. From revealing how he makes her burp and how that was the biggest achievement of his life, to calling his daughter Raha's smile the most beautiful smile ever and claiming that it breaks his heart, This father, RK, is indeed adorable, and how Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt a big time sulker, here's why

Trending Now

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most adorable couple in the tinsel town and they are extremely friendly towards the paparazzi and hence they are the favourite couple of the papz as well.