is truly a doting and desirable father. The actor who is busy promoting his next film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar in Delhi went on to wish his daughter Raha Kapoor Valentine's Day along with his wife and called them the loves of his life. The actor adorably takes the name of his daughter Raha Kapoor to wish her Valentine's Day and sends a meltdown to his fans. Ranbir Kapoor is head over heels in love with his daughter like every father and it shows how he immensely misses her and wants to run back home after finishing all the work. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi: Times when Karan Johar played cupid for B-town couples

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor wising Valentine's Day to daughter Raha Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt in the most adorable way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Raha Kapoor was born on November 6 and the little one is more than three months old now this is the time that no parent wants to miss their kids as they start reacting to everything and making adorable noises. Raha Kapoor too has achieved that milestone and both parents are enjoying this phase very much. While both Ranbir and Alia are acing in handling their personal and professional life beautifully after the born of their daughter. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2023: Unique, weird Bollywood love stories that made us go 'Kaisa yeh ishq hai, ajab sa risk hai'

Ranbir and Alia got married in April last year and soon after their marriage, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy and after a few months Raha was born. Since then their lives have completely changed and they are thoroughly enjoying the new phase of their life. Alia Bhatt is slowly reaching her desirable body as well s she is all set to make her comeback post Raha. Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Brahmastra 2 and they will start working on their film by the end of this year reportedly. Also Read - Shehzada box office: Kartik Aaryan film set to open at THIS whopping figure; to overtake Bhediya, lag behind Shamshera