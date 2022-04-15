and go married yesterday, and the latter shared some beautiful wedding pictures on Instagram. She captioned the pictures as, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia.” Also Read - Anupamaa – Namaste America: Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj reveals the storyline of the prequel, 'It's about Anu's dream...'

After Alia shared the wedding pictures, many videos and pictures from the wedding were leaked on social media. Now, a couple of videos from the after-party of the wedding have been doing the rounds of social media. In one of the videos, Ranbir and Alia are seen dancing to ’s song Chaiyya Chaiyya from , and in another video, is doing his iconic Radha dance with the bride. Check out the videos here… Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor took only four pheras and not seven at their wedding? Rahul Bhatt reveals interesting deets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Not just these videos, but one video from their varmala ceremony has also got leaked. In the video, we get to see that Ranbir’s friends have picked him up during the varmala, but later he goes on his knees so that Alia can put garland on his neck. After the varmala ceremony, Ranbir kisses Alia. Well, it’s a very filmy video. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Priyanka Chopra cannot stop gushing over newlyweds as she congratulates them

Many celebs have congratulated the couple on social media, and Karan also posted, “t’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever!You are now my son in law…badhai ho and here’s to decades of ख़ुशियाँ.”