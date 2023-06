Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make the cutest couple in Bollywood. The pair often leave us floored with their lovey-dovey pictures on social media. On June 22, the new parents of B-town were clicked together at the Mumbai airport. They have taken some time out of their busy schedules and have jetted off to Dubai for a trip. Recently, the duo was spotted enjoying a dinner date at a Dubai restaurant. A picture of Alia and Ranbir posing for a click with a fan on their romantic date surfaced on Instagram which grabbed the eyeballs of their admirers. Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Couples who DITCHED honeymoon plans; here's how they made up later

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dinner date in Dubai

In the photo, Alia and Ranbir were captured twinning in black outfits. Alia exuded pretty vibes, slipping into a noodle strap, scalloped-neck dress. The actress sported minimal makeup and accessorised her date-ready look with some delicate silver jewellery. She rounded off her look with open tresses and carried a stone-studded, black sling bag. Ranbir looked handsome in his clean-shaven avatar, sporting a half-unbuttoned shirt that he teamed up with a pair of trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanpage ? (@aliaaslilly)

The picture also featured one of Alia and Ranbir’s fans, who stood in the middle of the duo for the click flashing a big smile, for being able to meet his favourite celebrities. We also got a glimpse of the well-decorated background of the restaurant, with the staff members at work. Ranbir and Alia’s daughter, Raha did not accompany their parents on the Dubai trip.

Ranbir Kapoor’s clean-shaven look gets a thumbs up from paparazzi

On Thursday, when Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the Mumbai airport, Ranbir caught the eye of the paparazzi for his no beard and clean-shaven look. Alia donned a casual all-black ensemble, while Ranbir slayed his boyish look, wearing a white shirt and off-white pants, Both sported sunglasses. In one of the viral videos, shutterbugs were heard appreciating Ranbir’s new look to which Alia’s adorable reply was “Aur mera (what about me)?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are geared up for their upcoming films. Ranbir will soon be seen in a rugged avatar for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film, starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead will hit the theatres on August 11. Alia has paired up with Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar’s much-anticipated romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, scheduled to release on July 28. She is also a part of her debut Hollywood venture, Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.