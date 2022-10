Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story is nothing short of a dream. The two stars fell in love with each other while shooting for Brahmastra and since then have been inseparable. They tied the knot on April 14, 2022. And in June, the couple announced their pregnancy. Alia Bhatt shared a picture on her Instagram account and shared the news that their little one is on the way. Ever since then, the Ralia fans have been desperately waiting for the good news. While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt await the arrival of their baby, they are also looking forward to shifting into their new home. The latest advertisement starring the two is all about it. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actress' real bond with their mother-in-laws revealed

and featured in a new advertisement together. It is to endorse a steel brand. The advertisement starts with Alia Bhatt showing the sketch map of their new home to Ranbir Kapoor and then the handsome hunk talks about the benefits of using the steel bars of the said brand. Their mushiness is adorable in the advertisement but one cannot not notice Alia Bhatt's cute baby bump. Though she is wearing a loose blue shirt, the baby bump is visible. Fans are also gushing over her pregnancy glow. However, this advertisement also reminded netizens on an old one featuring the two stars. The old advertisement had Alia Bhatt narrating all the pros of using the steel bars of the said brand. Sharing both the advertisments, a user wrote, "Alia wonders what's unique about Rungta Steel, as if marriage and pregnancy have completely erased all her memory." A lot of others trolled it too.

Check out the tweets below:

3/8 their new house. Now, Ranbir showcases an exquisite box to Alia which actually contains a piece of Rungta Steel TMT bar as if it is made of platinum. Alia wonders what's unique about Rungta Steel, as if marriage and pregnancy have completely erased all her memory :) — Karthik ?? (@beastoftraal) October 8, 2022

Yes it's very believable that a couple is discussing steel bars and also has an actual steel bar at home for reference pic.twitter.com/rllLXN2P0w — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) October 7, 2022

In real life, most wives would whack their husbands with the same steel bar if he shares such romantically ill-timed gyaan https://t.co/OtKl7UhBi7 — Pravin Sathe ?? (@pravinssathe) October 7, 2022

The timing of the advertisement cannot get better than this as it was only a few days ago that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were papped checking out the construction work at their new home. Their new home is located in Pali Hill location in Bandra. It is reportedly the new property constructed over Krishna Raj bungalow that was owned by the Kapoors. The two stars tied the knot at Ranbir Kapoor's home in the Vastu building located in Bandra.