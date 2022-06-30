Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt pregnancy: Shamshera actor reveals if he is good with children or not

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently revealed that they are going to be parents soon. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared the news with all. Ever since then, Ranbir and Alia fans are going crazy over the big news. Moms Neetu Kapoor, as well as Soni Razdan, have also expressed their excitement. Since now the news is all about Ranbir and Alia becoming parents, the Shamshera actor was recently asked if he was good with kids or not. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more: Bollywood couples whose passionate kiss in public went viral

is busy promoting Shamshera which is going to release on July 22. So when asked about his equation with kids, Ranbir recollected the good old days when his cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain were kids. He stated that they were his tail and followed him wherever he would go. He said, "I would like to believe I am, I don't know if I am good or not. When my two younger cousin brothers - Armaan and Aadar were born, while they were growing up, they were like my tail, wherever I went, they followed me." He also revealed that he shared a good equation with his niece Samara. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Farah Khan says 'Rishi Kapoor is coming back', Neetu Kapoor reacts

Ranbir Kapoor's busy schedule

The actor seems to be enjoying the best phase of his life. While he got married and going to be a father soon, Ranbir Kapoor has many films lined up for release too. He is soon going to be seen in Shamshera followed by 's . He will be sharing the screen space with in this one. It is for the first time that fans will get to see them together on screen. Ranbir Kapoor also has a film called Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from that, he has been shooting for 's next with . Also Read - Netizens react after Karan Johar is refused a table in a London restaurant despite using Alia Bhatt’s name; ’Wahan aukaat mai rakhte hai’