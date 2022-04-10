Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has now been confirmed by the actress' half-brother Rahul Bhatt. In an interview with Bombay Times, he shared that he has been invited by the couple to be a part of their D-day. He confirmed that it is going to be a 4-day long wedding with festivities starting on April 13. Now, the news of their reception ceremony is making it to the headlines. While the wedding is going to be a very intimate affair, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are allegedly planning a lavish reception party at Taj Mahal Palace. And as per a report, and are invited. Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui makes a SHOCKING confession; reveals he is married and has a child amidst a love angle with Anjali Arora

Ranbir Kapoor shares a past with both the actresses. While we know that he had burned the bridges with Deepika Padukone and they are back to being good friends, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's relationship had turned sour post their ugly breakup. But now it seems everyone has let the past be in the past. A source told India Today, "Everyone has moved on. There is no question of being awkward. In fact, Katrina and Alia are even working together in 's next directorial venture, Jee Le Zara, which is written by and Reema Katgi. Alia even reached out to Katrina during her wedding and gave her best wishes. Similarly, Ranbir and are friendly and they both respect each other's work. So it won't come as a surprise if all these couples make a friendly appearance at the reception in Mumbai."

For the wedding, it is being reported that their closest friends like , , and others will be invited. Well, we just can't wait to get our hands on their first official pictures.