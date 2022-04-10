Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Reception: Sanju star's exes Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone on guests list? Here's what we know

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is indeed happening as confirmed by half-brother Rahul Bhatt. Here is some scoop about Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif being invited or not.