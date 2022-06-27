Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to become parents soon; announce good news with a cute post

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April this year. The couple were dating for around five years, and finally, this year, they tied the knot. Their fans were super happy to see them as bride and groom, and now, today, Alia took to Instagram to announce that they will be welcoming their baby soon. She posted a picture from the hospital where her sonography is being done, and she captioned it as, "Our baby ….. coming soon." Well, their fans are surprised to hear this good news. Also Read - Late Singer KK's family reacts STRONGLY to hate mails being sent to his bandmates; daughter pens lengthy note urging all to 'cease the verbal abuse'

Also Read - From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nora Fatehi: Massive fees charged by these divas per item song will leave you shocked