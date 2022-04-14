Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to pose as husband and wife for the first time today at THIS time

and will tie today at around 3 pm. The wedding ceremony began at 11 am today. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Soni Razdon, and Shaheen Bhatt had already reached the venue for the Haldi ceremony. Panditji, who will perform the Shaadi vidhi, has arrived around 2 pm. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: The moment RK went down his knees, took Alia in his arms and made their relationship official – Watch

Pheras at 4.30 pm Also Read - Kangana Ranaut declares KGF 2 star Yash her favourite as his film beats Dhaakad on the most anticipated Indian movies list

Later for the wedding, , , and will reach the venue. And now reportedly after the pheras, Ranbir and Alia will come out and pose for the media at around 7 pm. Yes! The coupe decided to even interact with the paparazzi who have been diligently covering their wedding since day one. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding planners reveal exciting deets about their intimate shaadi, number of guests and more

Ranbir and Alia to pose as husband and wife for the first time at 7pm today

As per the report, " Ranbir and Alia will pose as husband and wife for the first time and their fans are eagerly waiting to have their glimpse. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima will later join Ranbir and their daughter in law Alia and will pose together as it will be the perfect Kapoor family album." Indeed Ranalia's fan cannot contain their excitement now, it's a matter of just a few hours as the couple will pose first time as husband and wife.

The couple will be wearing Sabyasachi's white and gold outfit

The couple who has been very tight-lipped about their wedding will be wearing mostly white and gold while they will come out and pose for the shutterbugs. Special instructions have been given to security to form human chain on both sides of the entrance to Vaastu to control the fans and media crowd.

Riddhima Kapoor's ' Mere Bhai Ki Shaadi' post

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor are the happiest right now about the wedding. In fact just a few hours ago Ranbir's beloved sister Rddhima even shared her pictures from the ceremony and wrote, " Mere Bhai ki shaadi♥️ wearing- @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 @dedhiajewellers" Riddim and Neetu even interacted with the papers last evening nd confirmed the wedding ae and venue with the media.

Shah Rukh Khan to attend the Vermala ceremony

It is also speculated that , , Akansha Ranjan and more will attend the vermala ceremony of the couple tonight. Team of Women police also at the venue to manage everything before the guests start arriving. Well, seems like it is going to be a star-studded affair.